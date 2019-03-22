Mercury News Obituaries
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
2020 E. San Antonio Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Victorio Lara Paez Obituary
Victorio Lara Paez
Oct. 7, 1923 - March 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Victorio Lara Paez, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in San Jose, CA surrounded by his loving family.
Victorio was married to Guadalupe Bega on August 8, 1942. They were married 65 years. He worked as a cement packer for Permanente in Cupertino, CA for 35 years. Victorio enjoyed fishing and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for 40 years where he worked retreats and was a Eucharistic Minister.
Loving father of Mary Garcia (Ted), Bob Paez (Mary Ann), Victor Paez (Isabel) and Joe Paez (Carole). Dear brother of Manuel Valdez, the late Jesse Valdez and Paul Paez. Grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of ten.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Monday, March 25, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2020 E. San Antonio Street, San Jose. Entombment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Family prefers donations in memory of Victorio Paez can be made to the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2019
