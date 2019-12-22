|
Vilma Basta-Changras
Aug. 31,1929 - Sept. 8, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Vilma was a wonderful & loving Mother, Sister, Aunt & Grandmother. Her love for her family & friends was contagious. Most of all she loved children & always had a delightful surprise for her little visitors. Wherever she went, people just loved her glitz & fashion style. She was always dressed to the nines & would inspire others to fashion-up. As a cosmetologist for over 40 years, she had all her customers, "dolled up" and looking fabulous. She was so "unique". She collected a handful of customers that were her life long friends. As a Mom & my best friend she always made life fun & full of surprises, whether it be her spontaneous out-ings, fab outfits, or her changing hair colors, (like green hair at Christmas, or her pink hair that included her pink ensemble from head to toe). Yes, she was always the conversation wherever she went and still is. People that she didn't even know, would ask to take pictures with her. She was our "movie star". She has left many loving memories, of those are: Vanessa Brady-Daughter, Dr. John C. BradyII-Son-in-law, John C. Brady III-Grandson, Spencer Brady-Grandson, Dr. Thomas Basta-Brother, Maria Conetto-Sister, Joe Conetto Brother-in-law, Dominic Conetto-Nephew, & her lifelong friend-Vera Vermillion. Many loving helpers that loved & laughed with Mom, Elisa (who treated Mom like her own Mother), Rory & all the loving nurses, aides & doctors of Santa Cruz Hospice, who were so helpful, kind & most of all caring. You are one in a million, Mom, & we thank you for all the memories, laughter, & love that you have given to all of us. It is unbearable, right now at the emptiness that we are feeling but we know that you are free, and that alone keeps us smiling. Vilma's request was not to have a funeral & in lieu of flowers, if you wish to carry on her memory, the family asks that you donate to , in Vilma G. Basta-Changras name.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019