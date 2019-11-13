|
Vincent Chiaramonte
December 4, 1923 - Octoober 12, 2019
Madera
Vincent James Chiaramonte, 95, a native of San Jose, California and a resident of Madera California since 1980 passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Vincent had retired as a foreman from FMC Corporation following a career that spanned 45 years with the company.
Vincent was youngest of 13 children born to Sicilian Immigrants Salvatore Chiaramonte and Alfonza Piazza Chiaramonte. A former resident in the Santa Clara Valley before relocating to Madera with FMC, Vincent enjoyed his leisure time in the San Joaquin Valley and Sierras fishing, hunting and gardening at home. His most memorable trip was an a Alaska safari where he bagged a moose and a caribou and of course salmon. His greatest joys in life was being "G-PA" to his 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and spoiling them with his legendary French Toast.
In addition to his parents and siblings Vincent was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Veda Mae Chiaramonte in March 0f 2016.
Vincent is survived by his children, Karen Jean Cyris and her husband Keith of Coos Bay, OR and David Richard Chiaramonte and his wife Colleen of Boise, ID. He is the cherished grandfather to Rochelle D. Forrest, Craig Siry, Ben Chiaramonte, Corey Chiaramonte and Mark Chiaramonte and his eight great grandchildren.
A committal Service and Interment will be in the Arbor Vitae Cemetery Mausoleum in Madera, on Monday November 18, 2019 at 1 PM. A Celebration of His life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Remembrances in his memory may be sent to Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Way, Madera, California 93636.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2019