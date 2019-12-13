|
|
Vincent J. Briare
Nov 28, 1927-Nov 29, 2019
Vince passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife, Marty by his side. Vince spent most of his early life in San Francisco. He attended St. Ignatius High School where he became one of the region's top football players. He continued his football career at the University of San Francisco while earning a BA in Education. He recieved a Masters degree at Santa Clara University in Counseling. His love for young people led him to a career as a teacher, coach and counselor for 35 years for the Santa Clara Unified School District.
Vince and Marty resided in Los Gatos for over 40 years and were parishioners at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In 2007, they moved to El Dorado Hills to be closer to family. Vince is survived by the love of his life, Marty Briare, his children Michael Briare and Ann Drew and his grandchildren, Spencer, Connor, Andrew, Claire Briare and Annabella Drew. Vince left a legacy of kindness, generosity and love. He will be greatly missed.
Service to be held on December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Parish in El Dorado Hills, CA.
View the online memorial for Vincent J. Briare
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 13, 2019