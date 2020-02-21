|
In Loving Memory
Vincent J. Tarpey
June 19, 1943 - January 5, 2020
Vincent James Tarpey passed away at the age of 76 due to complications from a fall in his home. He is survived by his daughters, Debby Tarpey-Williams (Kevin) and Anne Tarpey, and his grandchildren, George Nagle and Amber Williams.
A Long Island native, Vince (or Vinnie) relocated to California in the early 80's and had a successful career as a sales director for global technology leaders like Memorex and Panasonic. In addition to volunteering, Vincent was an engaged member of the San Jose community, serving on the Juvenile Justice Commission and the Senior Citizens Commission for many years.
These facts do little to capture Vince's warmth, intellectual curiosity, and compassion. A consummate raconteur, his quick wit, keen insight, and ready smile will be missed by all who knew him.
Vincent's funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Parish (1200 Redmond Ave San Jose, CA 95120) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Vince's favorite charitable organizations, such as the or Second Harvest.
Published in Almaden Resident Obits on Feb. 21, 2020