In Loving Memory
Vincent J. Tarpey
June 19, 1943 - January 5, 2020
Vincent James Tarpey, age 76, passed away due to complications arising from a fall. He is survived by his daughters, Debby and Anne, and his grandchildren, George and Amber.
A Long Island native, Vince (or Vinnie) had a career as a successful sales director and was an active community member in San Jose, serving on the Juvenile Justice and Senior Citizens Commissions. His quick wit, keen insight, and ready smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Vincent's funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Parish (1200 Redmond Ave San Jose, CA 95120) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Vince's favorite charitable organizations, such as the or Second Harvest.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2020