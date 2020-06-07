Vincent LefebvreResident of Palo AltoVincent Lefebvre passed away unexpectedly in mid-May 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Normandy in 1957 to Philippe and Rose Lefebvre. Vincent spent an idyllic childhood in Normandy and Picardy, France.Vincent earned his degrees in Computer Science and Automation from ESIEA Paris. After working for a year, he traveled to the U.S. for a cross-country Greyhound bus adventure, stopping at big cities and national parks. Serendipity ensued: his local host in San Jose, CA encouraged him to attend a local job fair. Vincent hastily assembled an English-language resume and landed a Silicon Valley software engineering job in 1982.In the Bay Area, Vincent played violin for the St. Joseph of Cupertino Church music group and met Mary Beth there. They married and had two children, David and Marie. The family settled in Palo Alto, where Vincent played with a parish music group. He volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul East Palo Alto. Recently, he joined the Friends of l'Arche, a non-profit focused on community-building for people with intellectual disabilities.Vincent enjoyed a successful Silicon-Valley career at Bridge, Nortel, Symbol Technologies, Motorola and Rose Electronics.Vincent will be remembered for his calm demeanor and his deep reserves of kindness and patience. He was a skilled woodworker and handyman, a graceful downhill skier, a disciplined runner, and a seasoned traveler.Vincent is survived by wife Mary Beth; son David, daughter-in-law Tonie and grandson Felix; daughter Marie and partner Brandon; siblings, François, Jeanne-Marie, and Claire and their spouses and families; and the extended Cebedo-Lefebvre clan. A funeral mass is planned for June 13, 2020, and a celebration of life will be held in person when we are able to gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vincent's favorite organizations: St. Vincent de Paul of East Palo Alto; Friends of l'Arche SF Bay Area; St.Thomas Aquinas Parish Palo Alto; and Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley.