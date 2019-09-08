|
|
Vincent Luciano Martin McKinney
11-30-1996-8-27-2019
San Jose
In Loving memory of my only son Vincent Luciano McKinney who passed away at a young age of 22. He leaves behind his mother Elizabeth L. Scarola (Martin) his father Terence L. McKinney & siblings. He will be dearly missed by his mother. Please go to Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park for service dates, times & donations to help the family with funeral expenses.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019