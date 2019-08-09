|
|
Vincent (Vinny) Michael Milazzo
June 15, 1960 - July 28, 2019
Saratoga
Vinny Milazzo passed away Sunday, July 28th at his home in Saratoga. Vinny was well-known and loved by many for his kindness and big heart. A graduate of Saratoga High School, Vinny entered into an early career as a pressman for the San Jose Mercury News followed by a 30 year career selling cars, most recently at Porsche of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Milazzo and his mother Roylyn Milazzo. He is survived by brother Joseph Milazzo (Barbara), niece Jennifer Milazzo, and nephew Joseph Milazzo (Adelfa).
An informal Wake will be held at The Bank, 14421 Big Basin Way, Saratoga on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8pm. A Burial Service open to close friends and family will be held at Madronia Cemetery, 14766 Oak St., Saratoga on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11am. The Burial Service will be followed by a lunch reception at Capers, 1710 W Campbell Ave., Campbell. Please RSVP to Jeff Bierach at [email protected] if you plan to attend the service and/or reception.
