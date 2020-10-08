Vincent Palomba1932 - 2020Resident of Grass ValleyVincent Enrico Palomba, 87, passed away in Grass Valley, CA on July 16th, 2020. Vince, aka "Jim", was born on November 8, 1932 in Orange, New Jersey. Jim received a football scholarship to the University of Delaware and graduated with his BS in Agriculture. Additionally, he earned his U.S. Army commission via UOD's ROTC program, and upon graduation as a 2nd Lieutenant, immediately began serving his 18-month tour in Korea. Upon his exiting the Army in 1957, Jim met his future wife, Ruth Ramkvist, who was visiting the U.S. from her native Sweden. They married in 1958 and moved to New Jersey where they started a family, and Jim his teaching career. In August of 1965, they moved to San Jose, CA. Jim continued his teaching career and retired from Leigh High School in 1990. Jim and Ruth eventually moved to Lake Wildwood, CA in the mid-1990s. Jim was always very considerate of others, serious, yet he had a wry and goofy sense of humor. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved nature. He loved to fish and take day hikes in the surrounding hills of Lake Wildwood. Jim was a devoted father and grandfather. He adored his grandsons, Nik, Anthony, and David.Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruth, in 2016, and survived by his daughter Elisabeth (David) Palomba; sons Vincent (Sheyla) Palomba and Erik (Tina) Palomba; grandsons, Niklas Palomba, Anthony Sclafani, and David Palomba. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The family will have a private memorial sometime in the future.