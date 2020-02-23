|
|
Viola Veronica Harris
Resident of San Jose
Viola Veronica Harris, age 81, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Proceeded in death by her parents, Antonio and Josephine Cogliandro, sisters Florence, Phyllis & Mary, brothers Mike, Tony & Rudy. Survived by her daughter Brenda, her grandsons and the loves of her life, Colin and Zachary Addiego, her brother Sam, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Viola was born in Lawrence, Mass on April 18, 1938. Her family then moved to San Jose, Calif where she graduated from Willow Glen High School. Viola was married to Arthur Harris on January 20, 1962. They resided in San Jose where their daughter Brenda was born. While taking care of her family, Viola worked at California Canners & Growers Cannery in San Jose as a payroll specialist. In 1983, Viola started in the Accounting Department for Hope Rehabilitation Services and then transferred to the Senior Center Program in 1997. She continued to work part time at Hope until her passing. She loved what she did and the people she worked with.
Viola enjoyed cooking, traveling, dancing, music, gardening and the trips to the Casino. She devoted herself to her family and loved being around them. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, quick wit, and the integrity to always speak the truth. Her greatest gift to her family was teaching us about traditions and family values.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Ave., San Jose.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hope Rehabilitation Senior Center 1555 Parkmoor Ave., San Jose, CA 95128
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020