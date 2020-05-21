Violet "Vi" Georgia MixApril 15, 1929 - April 21, 2020Former Resident of San JoseViolet "Vi" Mix passed away peacefully on April 21st at the age of 91 in her home in Palm Desert. A former resident of San Jose for nearly 60 years, Vi was born to Frank and Elizabeth Kruzic in Madrid, Iowa, the third of four children. The family moved to California and in 1947 Vi graduated from San Leandro High School. She went on to complete nursing school and earn her RN degree from St. Josephs College; she would work as a nurse for over 65 years.In 1951, Vi met the love of her life, John Francis Mix, on a blind date. They were married the following year and had two children, Mary and John, Jr. They moved to San Jose shortly thereafter.Vi, a devout Catholic, was an active parishioner of Church of the Ascension. She was also a volunteer docent at The Flint Center and De Anza College. Vi loved the arts, travel and museums, and was an incredible cook. Her kindness and generosity were felt by all who knew her, and she is sorely missed.She is predeceased by her husband, John, and her son-in-law Dennis Livingston. Vi is survived by daughter Mary Ellen Mix Livingston, son John Francis Mix, Jr. and daughter-in-law Susan Moore, grandchildren Rachel (Livingston) Matzke (m. Nick Matzke), Samantha Livingston, Samuel Mix and Peter Mix, and great-grandson Nico Matzke.A private memorial service will be held in her honor.