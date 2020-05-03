Violeta R. Fojas-Vitug
1931 - 2020
Dr. Violeta R. Fojas-Vitug
November 9, 1931 - April 20, 2020
San Jose
Violeta was born on November 9, 1931 to Marcelino and Paciencia Fojas in Cavite City, Philippines. She was the eldest of 8 children. After graduating from Medical school at the University of Santo Tomas in 1950, she moved to Brooklyn, New York to begin her medical residency at Brooklyn Women's hospital. She moved to California and began a 35-year career as an OB/GYN in private practice. Prior to retirement she was delivering children of the babies she had previously delivered.
In New York, she met Roland D. Vitug, and they wed in 1958. They had their first child, Ronald D. Vitug in 1960. After moving to California, they had their second child Elizabeth Vitug Key in 1963.
Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Violeta is pre-deceased by her parents and her sisters Anita and Nelia. She is survived by her brothers Marcelino Jr, Eddie, Roger and Jose, her sister Liberty, her son Ron and wife Karen, her granddaughter Kaitlyn and her daughter Elizabeth and husband Steve.
A private burial is planned for May 4, 2020 and a memorial service is being planned for a later date to be determined.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made: For more information please visit our memorial page at: https://everloved.com/life-of/violeta-fojas-vitug/


View the online memorial for Dr. Violeta R. Fojas-Vitug



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2020.
