Virgil Douglas Clark

October 17, 1944 - July 19, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Last Friday while hiking at Kennedy Meadows in the Stanislaus National Forest, Virgil had a fatal cardiac arrest and died doing what he loved best - being outdoors and enjoying nature. The family finds comfort knowing that he was having a great time camping at one of his favorite spots and he was happy.

Virgil was the youngest of 14 kids and was proud of being a San Jose native. He grew up picking fruit in this valley and spoke often of "cots" and that the best ones are the "slabs." Virgil attended Andrew Hill High School and San Jose State. After college Virgil pursued his interest in electronics by joining the apprentice program offered by IBEW Local 332. He spent a number of years working at Butcher Electric and Sasco Electric before returning to school to earn his Electrical Contractor's License. Together with his wife Sue, Virgil started Clark Electric and spent the last 16 years of his 40 year career building the company into a respected business with a stellar reputation.

Over 30 years ago, Virgil and Sue Jackson Clark married and blended their family of seven kids. Virgil loved his family and was so proud of each of them, Tim Jackson (Gayle) of Waco, TX, Debbie Byorum (Henry) of San Jose, Jill Hagaman (Frank) of San Jose, Michelle Granados of Fremont, Christina Foutch (Clay) of Beaverton, OR, Todd Jackson of San Jose and Becky Fortuna (Max) of Modesto. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren number 36.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Virgil's Life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen Of Apostles Catholic Church, 4911 Moorpark Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Virgil's favorite charity, Camp Samantha, Stepping Stones Of Hope, 4000 N. 7th Street, Suite 108, Phoenix, Arizona 85014.





