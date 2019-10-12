Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
7821 W. Lincoln Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
7821 W. Lincoln Ave.
West Allis, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Reichert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Scott Reichert


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Scott Reichert Obituary
Virgil Scott Reichert
May 3, 1962 - October 2, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Virgil Scott Reichert passed away in San Jose, CA at the age of 57. He was born on May 3, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI to Gilbert and Versa Reichert, joining his siblings Lynda, Cheryl, and Dennis. He completed his degree in Electrical Engineering and later his MBA. Virgil worked at several high tech companies in the Silicon Valley. In 1987 Virgil married Kami Baker and had one child Joshua Scott. Virgil is survived by his mother Versa Reichert; sister Cheryl Plack and her two children Elizabeth and Rob; his wife Kami, son Joshua, and daughter-in-law Rachel; brother-in-law Bob Bowersock; niece Robin Le Duc, her husband Paul and son Aaron James; nephew Ryan Bowersock, wife Meg, and daughter Naomi. Virgil is predeceased by his sister Lynda, brother Dennis, and father Gilbert.

There will be two services - a Celebration of Life in Campbell, CA (10/12/2019) and the funeral and interment in Milwaukee, WI (10/18/2019). In CA the service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Santa Clara at 11 AM, with visitation starting at 9 AM. In WI services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with visitation starting at 4 PM, services at 6 PM, and interment on 10/19/2019 at 11 AM.


View the online memorial for Virgil Scott Reichert
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
Download Now