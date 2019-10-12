|
Virgil Scott Reichert
May 3, 1962 - October 2, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Virgil Scott Reichert passed away in San Jose, CA at the age of 57. He was born on May 3, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI to Gilbert and Versa Reichert, joining his siblings Lynda, Cheryl, and Dennis. He completed his degree in Electrical Engineering and later his MBA. Virgil worked at several high tech companies in the Silicon Valley. In 1987 Virgil married Kami Baker and had one child Joshua Scott. Virgil is survived by his mother Versa Reichert; sister Cheryl Plack and her two children Elizabeth and Rob; his wife Kami, son Joshua, and daughter-in-law Rachel; brother-in-law Bob Bowersock; niece Robin Le Duc, her husband Paul and son Aaron James; nephew Ryan Bowersock, wife Meg, and daughter Naomi. Virgil is predeceased by his sister Lynda, brother Dennis, and father Gilbert.
There will be two services - a Celebration of Life in Campbell, CA (10/12/2019) and the funeral and interment in Milwaukee, WI (10/18/2019). In CA the service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Santa Clara at 11 AM, with visitation starting at 9 AM. In WI services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with visitation starting at 4 PM, services at 6 PM, and interment on 10/19/2019 at 11 AM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 12, 2019