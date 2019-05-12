Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Three Flames banquet hall
1547 Meridian Ave
San Jose, CA
Virginia Alice Chargin


Virginia Alice Chargin
July 1, 1934- February 28, 2019
San Jose
Virginia "Ginny" Alice Chargin (Ezell), 84, of San Jose, California, passed away on February 28, 2019. Ginny was born to Henry A. Ezell and Virginia Frances England (Ezell), on July 1, 1934 in New York. She grew up in Long Beach, CA and graduated from Phineas Banning High School in 1952. She married John "Jerry" Gerald Chargin in 1973. Together they raised a loving blended family of five children and many beloved pets. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Chargin (d.2015), and her eldest son, Edward "Bud" Dan Stephenson (d.1998).
She is survived by her brother, Robert Ezell (Deb), her daughters Christine Ann Stephenson (Gino), and Marcelle Marie Chargin-Reese (Wade), as well as her sons Mark Winfield Stephenson, and Stanley Curtis Darnell. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her granddaughter Brianna Virginia Jennerjohn (Jeremie), her grandsons Daniel Reese, David Wade Reese,Sean Reese (Sara) and Jeremy Reese(Nereida), as well as her treasured pet Chihuahua Ginger. Her loved ones remember her as a resilient, compassionate, and loving social butterfly. Ginny was a long-time member of Unity church and was proud to be a veteran firefighter's wife. She was passionate about good food and good company. She loved animals, enjoyed gardening in her backyard sanctuary, and vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
A memorial is scheduled for Ginny for noon on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Three Flames banquet hall (1547 Meridian Ave San Jose, CA 95125). The family will scatter Ginny's ashes, along with her son Bud's ashes, together out at sea in a private ceremony on the Monterey Bay. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in Ginny's honor to the ASPCA www.aspca.org/ways-to-give


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019
