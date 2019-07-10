|
Virginia Ann Sorich
Nov. 29, 1932 ~ July 4, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Virginia Ann Sorich, on the morning of July 4th. She was born in Porterville, California on November 29, 1932; preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Robert Matthew Sorich and her grandson, Jeremiah. She is survived by her children, Steven and wife Debbie, Lisa and husband Eugene, grandchildren, Rebecca and husband Christian, Jared and Matthew, great-grandchild, Wade and her brother Richard. Services will be held at Alameda Family funeral home on July 15 at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory, can be made to the American Humane Society. For more information on the memorial please go to: www.funeralcremation.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 10, 2019