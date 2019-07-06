Virginia Cuen

Dec. 20, 1948 - Jun. 10, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Virginia was born to Froylan and Anita Cuen on December 20, 1948 in San Jose, CA. She was the youngest of five children, which included her Brother Fred Cuen and Sisters, Gloria Garcia, Angie Carter and Eloise Pantages (deceased).

Virginia was blessed with a deep love for God, Family, Friends and those in need. She loved life and always wanted to help, even if it was as simple as making a meal for all to share. You could always count on comfort and support from Virginia as she was a rock that you could lean on. She was also ready for a good time, having formal and informal gatherings for her family, friends and church. She had a laugh that touched your soul and a smile that warmed your heart.

The Lord gives life to all of us and then he sends us on our mission. The path is not always easy as obstructions, frustrations and pain are confronted during the journey. However, the Lord also ministers to our needs so we experience love, joy and hope as we start to see the fruits of our labor. The Lord asked Virginia to go out into the world to do his will and she did what he asked and even more. At the end of her Journey Virginia's prize was love, peace and eternal life in the Kingdom of God.

The Lord called Virginia on June 10, 2019 after suffering a long illness. Our hearts are saddened by the loss of our Sister. She was so young, so full of life and so precious to us and so many other family members and friends.

Virginia will forever be remembered with Love and Affection as "our baby sister".





View the online memorial for Virginia Cuen Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 6, 2019