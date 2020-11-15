Virginia Hoon
August 28, 1933 - November 11, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Virginia May Mattingly (Blalock) Hoon, Virginia Hoon, died Wednesday, November 11th at Washington Hospital in Fremont, CA. Virginia was born in 1933 in Brawley, CA to Silas and Violet Mattingly. As a young woman, she participated in Rainbow Girls and graduated from Mountain View High School in 1951. She earned a teaching credential and taught at the Ford Country Day School in Menlo Park. In 1953, Virginia married Tom Blalock, and together, they raised four children in Fremont CA. Later, Virginia had a successful career at Wells Fargo Bank, and in 1995, she married Richard Hoon. They enjoyed retirement by spending time with grandchildren and traveling extensively in the United States. Richard died in 2017. Virginia was a member of the Tri-Cities Women's Club, and was an avid fan of sports, and spending time in Pinecrest, CA. She loved her family and was a formidable opponent in a number of games including bridge, Scrabble, and Jeopardy. Virginia is survived by her children David and his wife Kim, Brian, Anne, and Allyson and her husband Moses; her grandchildren Stephany, Lindsay and her husband Robert, Franklin and his wife Brittany, Spencer, Madelynn, and Amelia. Lastly, her beloved great-grandchildren, Blake, Ella, and Chase. The family is grateful for sister Anne, Virginia's caregiver, and the nurses at Washington Township Hospital. Please leave stories, prayers, and messages in the care of Chapel of the Angels https://www.bergepappassmith.com/obits/virginia-may-hoon/
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Virginia's favorite charity, established in honor of her niece, Chrysalis.org
