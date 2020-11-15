Virginia JensenNovember 16, 1918 - November 3, 2020Longtime resident of Palo AltoVirginia Jensen passed away peacefully on November 3 in Palo Alto at the Senior Assisted Living Home where she resided for almost 3 years – just 13 days shy of her 102nd birthday. She was born on November 16, 1918 in Kearney, NE to Horton and Margaret McLellan and graduated from Minden High School, NE in 1936. In the fall of 1938 (at the age of 19) Virginia was driven to Palo Alto by her sister and her husband in a Model A Ford to marry her fiancé, George Jensen, of Minden, NE. George had wended his way to the west coast on top of trains and thumbing rides to find a better life for him and his intended bride. In November 1938, they were married in San Francisco. They made their first home in Palo Alto and never left Palo Alto where they raised three children, Marsha, Rodger and Larry – all graduates of Palo Alto High School. Larry currently resides in Palo Alto with his wife Carol and Rodger resides in Penn Valley, CA with his wife Nancy. Virginia and her loving husband George celebrated 62 years of marriage before he passed away in 2002 and their dear daughter Marsha passed away in 2006. Virginia was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and is also beloved by several nieces and nephews. Her passions were her family, her church, travelling throughout the US and Europe with George and their family, and you could always find her in her garden. She was especially proud of the many varieties of orchids she nurtured in her green house. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Palo Alto for many years. She was also a member of Gamble Gardens and Filoli Garden and for many years she was an active member of the Florets Garden Club in Palo Alto. Virginia resided at the home they built in Palo Alto for 65 years until December 2017 when, at the age of 99, she moved to a Senior Assisted Living home in Palo Alto. There she enjoyed concerts, games, day trips and exercise programs – and no cooking or cleaning. Virginia will be remembered for her love of family and their many gatherings (usually around a large dinner table or a BBQ in the backyard), her laughter, her passion for flower arranging, and her kind spirit. She will be laid to rest next to her husband George in a private family burial that will take place at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto – a city that she resided in for 82 consecutive years.