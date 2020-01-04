Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
San Jose, CA
More Obituaries for Virginia Landucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Landucci


1930 - 2020
Virginia Landucci Obituary
Virginia Landucci
May 12, 1930 - Dec. 6, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Virginia Landucci (Ginny), age 89, passed away in Castro Valley, on December 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bob, her son Bob Jr., her daughter Diane, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Born and raised in San Jose, she was the only child of Sam and Irene Sanfilippo.
She was a homemaker for many years and worked at Pioneer Bank and Good Samaritan Hospital. She enjoyed swimming, drawing and singing. Most of all, she loved to cook tasty holiday dinners for her family.
Her life will be celebrated on January 11, 2020, at Willow Glen Funeral Home in San Jose, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , in Virginia's name, at act.alz.org.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020
