Virginia Landucci
May 12, 1930 - Dec. 6, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Virginia Landucci (Ginny), age 89, passed away in Castro Valley, on December 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bob, her son Bob Jr., her daughter Diane, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Born and raised in San Jose, she was the only child of Sam and Irene Sanfilippo.
She was a homemaker for many years and worked at Pioneer Bank and Good Samaritan Hospital. She enjoyed swimming, drawing and singing. Most of all, she loved to cook tasty holiday dinners for her family.
Her life will be celebrated on January 11, 2020, at Willow Glen Funeral Home in San Jose, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , in Virginia's name, at act.alz.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020