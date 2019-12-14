|
Virginia Lee Nordling
Oct. 12, 1938 - Nov. 27, 2019
Santa Clara
Virginia Lee Nordling ("Ginny") beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend passed away peacefully in the early morning on Wednesday November 27 in the company of her family after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.
Ginny was born in Shenandoah, PA, and spent a significant portion of her childhood in Lititz, PA, where her family ran the five and dime store. She went through nurses' training and worked as a nurse at Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia. One of her patients made a bet with another and asked her out. That was the first date in her 60-year love story with her adoring husband Mike.
Mike and Ginny were married in 1961 and lived first in Boston before moving to California in 1962, landing in Santa Clara in 1967 where they have lived ever since. She will be missed by so many neighbors, who all knew her name.
Ginny had an artist's heart and loved to create. There was always a new art or craft project underway, and she delighted her family and friends with homemade cards for all the holidays. Her longest and most passionate artwork was working with gourds. She could take a rough brown dried vegetable and turn it into something beautiful, whimsical, practical as her imagination warranted. She loved to share art with others and worked as an art teacher at St. Justin's School for nine years. She wants you to know "you could make that!"
She was a beloved member of the spiritual community of the Center for Spiritual Enlightenment for many years and drew strength from her time in contemplation and discussion of the nature of God and spirituality. She always sought to love others, be compassionate, and be a friend when one was needed.
Ginny will be terribly missed by her husband Mike, her sister Ann Breinig (Charlie), her daughters Keri Hardwick (Paul), Valerie Kyle (Art), and Megan Harter (Kevin), as well her grandchildren Allison, Ashley, Emily, Eric, Gabriel, and Lindy, and great-grandson Aiden.
A celebration of Ginny's life will be held in January, please contact the family for details.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019