Virginia M. Fife
1937 - 2020
Virginia M. Fife
July 19, 1937 - Nov. 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Virginia M. Fife passed away peacefully in San Jose, CA on November 14, 2020 at the age of 83. Lovingly referred to by her family as "Gangster Grams", a conscious misnomer as she didn't have a single bad bone in her body, she is survived by her daughters Susan Lozinski and Dana Ramsey, son-in-law Andrew Lozinski, grandchildren Nolan and Hannah Lozinski, and her brother John Gottschall. Being an intensely competitive individual, she will certainly be applying for spots on heaven's golf, bowling, or bocce leagues. Virginia will be laid to rest next to her late husband Don in Pittsburgh, PA.


View the online memorial for Virginia M. Fife



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
