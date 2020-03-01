|
Virginia Marie Simon
March 2, 1922 - February 23, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Virginia Marie Simon, a 62-year resident of San Jose, passed away on Sunday at Lady of Fatima Villa in Saratoga. Virginia was born in Neola, Iowa to Christian and Anastasia Fischer. Virginia the oldest of 8 siblings, was later referred as the matriarch of the family. She graduated from St. Joseph High School (Neola) in 1939. She received her cosmetologist license in 1940. She was married for 63 years to Frank Simon in 1943. She was stationed in several west coast Army Air Force bases during WWII. After the war, Virginia lived in Chicago, IL and worked as a beautician and later at Standard Oil. Virginia later retired from Wells Fargo Bank in the mid 70's. (Santa Clara). Virginia and Frank were associated with the Knights of Columbus (Cupertino); They were involved with creating their weekly Bingo Night. Virginia was a devoted Catholic enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for family and friends, watching sports and playing bingo.
Virginia is survived by her 3 sons, Robert of Encinitas, Ca, Frank of Lathrop, Ca, and Richard of Santa Cruz, Ca, 2 grandsons, Chris and Brendan Simon of Santa Cruz, Ca. Her husband, Frank Simon, and daughter, Joanne Simon, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5-9PM with Rosary at 7PM at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish, 10110 N. De Anza Blvd., Cupertino. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020