Virginia Palacios Diaz

May 2, 1937 - May 8,2019

San Jose

It is with great sadness that the Diaz family announces the passing of Virginia "Queenie" at the age of 82. Virginia passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill "Babe" Diaz of 42 years and her sons David and Michael Diaz. Virginia is survived by her children – Willie(Ruby), Anita(Victor), John, and Diana(Stanley); her 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Virginia was a loving wife, nurturing mother, amazing grandmother and a loyal friend. Her warm embrace drew so many to love her like a mom. Her listening ear, helpful advice and humor enlightened all in her presence. Our mother's generous loving spirit will be missed. Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of her life. A Vigil will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5 -9 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Avenue , San Jose CA 95125. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5111 San Felipe Road, San Jose, CA 95135. The reception at Three Flames Restaurant, 1547 Meridian Avenue will follow interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.





View the online memorial for Virginia Palacios Diaz Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary