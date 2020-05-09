Virginia R. (Gladieux) Kiepert
1925 - 2020
Virginia R. Kiepert (nee Gladieux)
1925 - 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Our beloved Matriarch transitioned to the Great Dance Floor in the Sky where she's enjoying her favorite German music. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Marsha, son-in-law, Tom, two grandsons, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio and Michigan. Born in Ohio, she resided in Wisconsin, and eventually California. Virginia retired from Lockheed and enjoyed time with family and dear friends. A favorite trip was to the Capitola/Aptos area, and her ashes were scattered along the Santa Cruz Coast. Virginia was loved my many and will be missed by all.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
