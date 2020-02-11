|
|
Virginia Scoffone
Apr. 2, 1928-Jan. 19, 2020
Native of San Jose
Virginia Scoffone was one who made the world a better place, by her kindness, generosity and consideration for others.
As a young woman, Virginia enjoyed working in her family's business, Campi Music Company, where she met her future husband. After their marriage, she engaged fulltime in creating a warm and welcoming home for their growing family. This mission was supported by her talent in the kitchen and her love of gardening.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 70 years, Remo (Ray) Scoffone, their 6 children and spouses, 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her dearly.
Rosary service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, February 3, 2020 at 10am at St. Christopher's Church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to "Walk to end Alzheimer's Silicon Valley", where her grandson, Eric O'Dea is a Team walker, would be appreciated.
https://act.alz.org/goto/mygrandmothervirginia
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 11, 2020