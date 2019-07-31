Home

Virginia Wallis


1922 - 2019
Virginia Wallis Obituary
Virginia Wallis
Resident of Santa Cruz
Virginia Wallis, born in New York City on May 17th, 1922 to Joseph and Olga McKiernan, died July 26th, 2019 in Santa Cruz, California.
She was raised in San Jose, California where she attended Los Gatos High School and San Jose State University. She was happily married to Daniel Wallis for 49 years, who preceded her in death.
She resided for the last 37 years in her home on the golf course at Pasatiempo, where her greatest joy in life was entertaining friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Wallis, and survived by her son, Daniel Wallis Jr., his wife Marcia, granddaughter Marcia Anne Caporn and her husband Adam, grandson Daniel Wallis III as well as her great-granddaughter Josette Caporn and great-grandson Spencer Caporn. At her request, private funeral services have already been held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 31, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.