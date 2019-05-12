Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
San Jose, CA
View Map
Vittorio Bruzzese Obituary
Vittorio Bruzzese
Nov. 11, 1931 – May 4, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Vittorio was born in Bari, Italy and served in the Italian military in Sacile (PN). He later worked for Calabrese, a truck manufacturing company in Bari. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1970, where he worked as a machinist for Valley View Packing Co. until his retirement.
Vittorio is survived by his loving wife, Chiara; daughter Angela (Tonino Peragine) and son Gaetano "Nino" Bruzzese; grandson Ivan (Tracy Peragine), and granddaughter Silvia Peragine; and great-grandchildren Fiona and Mia. He is also survived by his sister Anna of Bari, Italy.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation and funeral service on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 11:30am at Darling-Fischer, 615 N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Los Gatos. Burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park in San Jose at 2pm.


View the online memorial for Vittorio Bruzzese
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019
