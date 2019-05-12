|
Vittorio Bruzzese
Nov. 11, 1931 – May 4, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Vittorio was born in Bari, Italy and served in the Italian military in Sacile (PN). He later worked for Calabrese, a truck manufacturing company in Bari. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1970, where he worked as a machinist for Valley View Packing Co. until his retirement.
Vittorio is survived by his loving wife, Chiara; daughter Angela (Tonino Peragine) and son Gaetano "Nino" Bruzzese; grandson Ivan (Tracy Peragine), and granddaughter Silvia Peragine; and great-grandchildren Fiona and Mia. He is also survived by his sister Anna of Bari, Italy.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation and funeral service on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 11:30am at Darling-Fischer, 615 N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Los Gatos. Burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park in San Jose at 2pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019