Vivian Takimoto Sujishi
Mar. 31, 1958-Sept. 6, 2020
San Jose
We are saddened to announce the passing of Vivian Takimoto Sujishi due to complications related to lymphoma on September 6, 2020.
Vivian (or "Vi"), was the beloved wife of Bobby Sujishi who predeceased her in 2002 and is survived by her parents, Junichi and Jeanne Takimoto; siblings Marty (Linda) Takimoto, Judy (Steve) McGrody, and Nancy (Bennet) Goff and nephews and nieces, Matt, Lyndy, Keeley, Lizzie, Ian, and Nathan.
Vi was born, raised, and spent most of her life in San Jose. Growing up, her youthful enthusiasm and joy for working with others blossomed through her involvement in the Brownies and Girl Scouts as well as youth groups at Wesley United Methodist Church. Following her attendance at Country Lane Elementary School and Rogers Middle School, Vi attended Prospect High School where she was involved in student government and student organizations helping other students.
After earning her bachelor's degree from San Jose State University, Vi spent most of her professional career in medical office administration, finishing her career with over 20 years managing the business office for the Los Gatos Surgical Center. Her colleagues at the Surgical Center greatly valued Vi's caring and professional work style. Together, they provided hundreds of patients with quality care over the years.
Outside of work, Vi loved shopping and often created family guilt by starting her Christmas shopping in July. She remembered everyone's birthdays, anniversaries, and other special events and put much thought and effort into gift or card selection for those she loved.
She also loved spending time with family and friends and treasured her trips to Palm Springs with girlfriends, trying new restaurants, going to concerts, and attending events related to Japanese and Japanese American culture.
She was not the biggest fan of cooking but was a talented baker, sharing her delicious products with family, friends, and co-workers.
Vi was an inspiration to many and cherished by all. A smiling beacon of happiness, she shared her positivity and hopefulness with everyone she encountered and will be deeply missed by those with whom she worked, played, and celebrated life with. Vi loved wearing tiaras and deserved to do so.
Interment services will be private due to the current pandemic restrictions and a celebration of Vi's life will be scheduled for all family and friends when we may gather again.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Vi's memory to the Wesley Methodist Church Capital Campaign at 566 N. Fifth Street, San Jose, CA 95112 or online at https://www.wesleysj.net/online-giving
