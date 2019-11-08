|
|
Waldemar Spitzer
Aug. 11, 1923 - Sept. 16, 2019
San Jose
Wally was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the eldest child of Emil and Helma Spitzer. After graduating from high school he went to work for Snap On tools as a machinist until he was drafted into the Army in WWII. There he trained as a pilot and served in the engineering corps. After he was discharged at the end of the war he followed his parents to Santa Clara. There he took advantage of the GI Bill to earn a bachelor's degree at San Jose State. He then worked in a variety of engineering positions in the defense industry. He was very active in his church and held a number of offices there. He loved working on home improvement projects, camping, golfing, and antique cars. He never complained about his ailments and treated everyone with respect and kindness, and he never lost his enduring sense of humor.
He is survived by his children David of San Francisco and Christine of San Rafael and sister Barbara of Roseville. He was predeceased by his wife Dixie.
He will be interred in a private ceremony at Los Gatos Memorial Park next to his beloved wife Dixie.
View the online memorial for Waldemar Spitzer
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019