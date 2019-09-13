|
Wallace (Wally) Evans
Jan. 14, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2019
Santa Clara
Wally Evans, the only child of Dr. Garfield and Christine (Stout) Evans, was born in Durham, North Carolina. His parents were both on the faculty of Emory University, which Wally attended much later. His father, a Methodist Minister, was also an avid student of medicine though he did not add that degree. When Wally was 5, the family moved to Holguin, Cuba, where Dr. Evans served the Methodist Church, started several small congregations outside the town, and established a medical clinic in Holguin.
Wally attended grade school in Cuba and became fluent in Spanish. For high school, his parents "farmed him out" with friends in the U.S., but he returned to Cuba for Christmas breaks and summer vacations, and would accompany his Dad as he provided medical care for those unable to get to the clinic.
Upon graduating from high school, Wally joined the Navy and served on a fuel supply ship in the Pacific during the Korean war. He then attended Emory Univ. and Cal State Berkeley where he received his BSEE. After graduation, he worked for a company that sent him to Alaska to work on the DEW line.
He married Dolores Kreinbring in 1958 and they had 3 children. He later met Ruth Gregg while visiting in Florida, married her in 1975, and brought her and her 3 children to live in California.
Wally worked for GTE Lenkurt for many years and travelled extensively world-wide working on microwave communications networks for phone companies, governments, and law enforcement networks. Later, he became a consultant in that industry.
He enjoyed backpacking, hiking, cross-country skiing, camping, and especially world travel. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in his retirement years.
Wally is survived by his wife, Ruth, their children, David Evans, Sharon Evans & her husband Dan Vannatter, Chris & Kim Evans, Ellen Gregg, Bill & Jenny Gregg, Gareth Gregg, and 10 grandchildren.
Donations in his memory may be made to: The ; Pathways Hospice, Sunnyvale, CA; Habitat for Humanity.
A memorial service in celebration of Wally's life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, 9/14/19 at Union Church of Cupertino (20900 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, CA 95014). All are welcome.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019