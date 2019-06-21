Wallace M. Sutherland

Jan. 30, 1940 - June 9, 2019

Resident of San Mateo

Wallace "Wally" Murray Sutherland passed away peacefully on June 9th with his children and friends around him. He was interred in Hawthorne, NV on June 13th. Wally was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 30, 1940 to Wallace Alexander (d. 1971) and Ruby Evelyn (Johnson) (d. 1996) Sutherland. He was predeceased by his brothers Loren (d. 2014) and Richard "Dickie" (d. 1946). Wally was predeceased by the love of his life, Charlotte Graham Sutherland (d. 2001) – they were married for 28 years. He is survived by his four children, their spouses and 10 grandchildren – Susan and Alex Jordan (Brendan and Victoria); William (Bill) and Kaelan Sutherland (Kyler, Kody and Andrea); Katherine (Kathie) and Mike Shimek (Zachary, Tanner and Cole); Huw and Jinenne Sutherland (Nicklaus and Aiden).

Wally graduated in 1958 from Mineral County High School in Hawthorne, NV and earned a BA in Architecture from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo in 1964. He practiced as an architect for many years and then civil service with the US Air Force Regional Civil Engineering Office followed by the US Navy West Div. He moved to San Mateo (Highlands) in 1972 where he has been known for his annual July 3rd parties until 2018. One of his greatest loves was Yosemite where he camped every year for 30 years, beginning in 1972 with his children. He sang for many years with the Olympic Club Chorus. He was a devout Christian and his strong faith carried him. Wally is now at peace in heaven with family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on June 24th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Yosemite Conservancy.





