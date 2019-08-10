|
Wallace Woodworth Berry
September 25, 1937 - June 30, 2019
Resident of Yountville
Wallace "Wally" Woodworth Berry of Yountville, CA passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 81. He will be remembered and missed for his kind heart and his thirst for knowledge.
Wally was born in Detroit, MI on September 25, 1937. He grew up primarily in Pleasantville, NY, graduating from Pleasantville High School after which he attended Dartmouth College. While studying Political Science at Dartmouth, Wally enjoyed his time as the designated bartender at Delta Upsilon. Following Dartmouth, Wally enlisted in the Army. After basic training, he was stationed at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, being enrolled in a Russian immersion language program. Wally spent his next three years stationed in Kassel, Germany, reporting on Russian transmissions during the height of the Cold War. While stationed in Germany, Wally traveled extensively, much of which was in the Easter Bloc - Romania, Yugoslavia, East Germany. He went back to the United States to pursue his Masters and Doctorate in Political Science, at UC Berkeley and Stanford University, respectively. Following his education, Wally taught History and Political Science at UC Davis, San Jose State University, Willow Glen High School and Gunderson High School. After teaching he moved on to a career in commercial property management and business brokerage in the San Jose area while residing in Los Gatos and Scotts Valley. Wally spent the last ten years of his life living in the Veteran's Home of California, Yountville, serving on their Allied Council, working to promote Veterans' rights and benefits with state legislators.
Wally is survived by his children Stefanie (Rich) Bellucci of San Jose and Adam (Karla) Berry of Mountain View. He is also survived by his five granddaughters, Marissa, Danielle, and Sara of San Jose and Samantha and Rachel of Mountain View. He is also survived by his sister, Marion Stahle of Stuart, FL.
Wally will be celebrated and honored at a service at the Veteran's Home of California, Yountville as well as privately by his family.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 10, 2019