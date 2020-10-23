Walter Harry Gilbrech
April 1, 1930 - October 14, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Born in San Francisco, Walter was the fifth of five children of Omer V. Gilbrech Sr. and Anna (Curran) Gilbrech, who relocated their family from that city to Monta Vista, CA around the outbreak of World War II. Walter attended Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, where he played Varsity Football, participated in 4H and Student Government. It was there that he met Patricia Delaney, who he would marry in 1953. Walter and Patricia had five children before separating about a decade later.
In his youth, Walter was a handsome, smart and charming man who was well known and liked in the local community. For many years he was a regular at Paul and Eddie's Bar in Cupertino where he had a wide circle of friends, most of whom have since passed on. He enjoyed long distance cycling, deer hunting, and was an enthusiastic reader and commentator on current events. He was a skilled carpenter and a licensed contractor. In his later years he enjoyed sitting on a bench and feeding the ducks at Cupertino's Memorial Park.
Walter was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Omer V. (Sonny) Gilbrech Jr., sisters Dorothy Draper and Matilda Villareal. He is survived by sister Lorena Fuson of Paris, MI; by his former wife Patricia Delaney of San Jose; his children Gae McCrary (from a previous relationship), Jan Gilbrecht of Espanola, NM; Robin Gilbrecht and husband Shannon Minter of Winnsboro,TX; Aric Gilbrecht and wife Debra of Penryn CA; Matthew Gilbrecht and family of Cupertino, CA and Walter Grant Gilbrecht of Sequim, WA. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Asa, Alia, Billie (with whom he was especially close), Gabriel, Caiden and Aubrey, and great-granddaughters Ainoa, Lorea and Rey.
