Walter Michael Robinson
Feb. 4, 1935 - Dec. 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in Crescent City, CA to parents Marion F. Robinson and Margaret Breen Robinson. His father was fatally injured in a highway accident when Walt was only 4 and his mother later moved to San Jose in 1942 for better work opportunities. Walt attended St. Vincent's Catholic Boarding school in San Rafael and Bellarmine College Preparatory, graduating in 1953. He went on to San Jose State College majoring in Radio, TV and Speech and minoring in Physical Education graduating in 1957. After a short stint in the Army Reserve he went on to earn his teaching credential and Master's degree. In 1960 he started teaching at San Jose City College in the Radio, TV and Speech Department as well as being the swim coach. During the 60's and 70's his voice would become recognizable as "The Voice of the Jaguars," when he served as announcer for home football games. His long and distinguished career spanned 20 years at City College and then 15 additional years at Evergreen Valley College. He retired in 1995.
Walt is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois Pfeiffer Robinson whom he met in 1955 at a SJS Newman Club camping trip to Silver Lake. They were engaged in 1956 and married in June of 1958. Together they built a wonderful life in Almaden with their two children, Michael and Michelle.
In addition to his teaching, Walt enjoyed other pursuits with his family and friends such as hunting, fishing, hiking, golf, skiing, travel and photography. He was very involved with the kids' 4-H club activities – being honored as the "Most Helpful Parent" for several years in a row.
After his retirement he is perhaps most fondly remembered as an avid fly-fisherman. He was a certified fly casting instructor, a life member of the San Jose Fly-casters and Santa Cruz Fly Fishermen. For over 25 years he was an integral part of a group of instructors that taught hands-on seminars and classes for Wilderness Unlimited.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cinnabar Hills Golf Course in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020