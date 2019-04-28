Walter Saphir

September 10, 1927 - April 20, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

After a long and eventful life, Walter Saphir passed away on Saturday, April 20. He impacted many people throughout his long career as a pediatrician and through his friendships and his travels.

In 1956, Walter began his practice as a pediatrician at the Sunnyvale Medical Clinic and worked there for his entire career. He loved to share his life experiences and cultural interests with all who interacted with him. A lifelong learner, Walter was fluent in many languages, an accomplished musician, traveled extensively and he volunteered at many organizations throughout the community.

Walter Saphir is survived by his three children, Kathy McTavish (Doug), of Milwaukee, WI; Joni Saphir (Tony Smith) of Los Angeles, CA; and Mike Saphir (Ulrika) of Stockholm, Sweden and grandchildren Aaron, Rachel and Emily McTavish, Kyle Smith, Sanna, Ebba and Daniel Saphir and three great grandchildren, Qwilleran McTavish, Sam and Harry Saphir.

His wit, charm and intellect will be missed by all who knew him. At the request of the deceased, there will not be a memorial service. Donations may be made in his name to a .





