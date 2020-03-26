|
|
Walter Tsuneo Iseri
April 24, 1941 - March 17, 2020
Campbell
Walter passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on March 17th following a brief illness. Walter graduated from Campbell High School in 1959 and worked as a draftsman at Argo Systems. Walter was the son of Ichiro and Asano Iseri and was one of ten children. He was the beloved brother to Meriko Ishigaki, Mieko Morikawa, James Iseri (Irene), and his twin, Wayne Iseri. Preceding him in death were his parents and five brothers and sisters (Shoji, Masami, Tayeko, and Roy Iseri, and Yvonne Sachi Kobata). Walter was also the beloved Uncle to Stephanie, Laurie, and Terry Iseri, Cheryl Kobata, and Lisa Meinzinger. A celebration of life luncheon will be held for family and friends at a date to be determined. (Go away, COVID-19!)
View the online memorial for Walter Tsuneo Iseri
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 26, 2020