Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Iseri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Tsuneo Iseri


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Tsuneo Iseri Obituary
Walter Tsuneo Iseri
April 24, 1941 - March 17, 2020
Campbell
Walter passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on March 17th following a brief illness. Walter graduated from Campbell High School in 1959 and worked as a draftsman at Argo Systems. Walter was the son of Ichiro and Asano Iseri and was one of ten children. He was the beloved brother to Meriko Ishigaki, Mieko Morikawa, James Iseri (Irene), and his twin, Wayne Iseri. Preceding him in death were his parents and five brothers and sisters (Shoji, Masami, Tayeko, and Roy Iseri, and Yvonne Sachi Kobata). Walter was also the beloved Uncle to Stephanie, Laurie, and Terry Iseri, Cheryl Kobata, and Lisa Meinzinger. A celebration of life luncheon will be held for family and friends at a date to be determined. (Go away, COVID-19!)


View the online memorial for Walter Tsuneo Iseri
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -