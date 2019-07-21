Mercury News Obituaries
Warren Jitsuo ("Jetsuo") Yamasaki


1956 - 2019
Warren Jitsuo ("Jetsuo") Yamasaki
12/17/1956 - 7/8/2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Warren Jitsuo ("Jetsuo") Yamasaki passed away on July 8, 2019, at the age of 62. He had a heart attack while he was in Kaiser Hospital. He was born in Gilroy, California, and was the third of five children born to Chikara and Takaye Yamasaki. He was preceded in death by his father Chikara (Masuda) Yamasaki, and his older brother David Tadashi Yamasaki. Warren is survived by his mother – Takaye Yamasaki (age 95), his two sisters - Karen Chang (Henry), and Janet Katen (Ron), and by his younger brother Eric Yamasaki (Sophie). He has 5 nieces and nephews- Kristina Paulson (Jeff), Kevin Chang (Veronica), Courtney Katen, Tyler Katen and Renee Yamasaki. He also has 3 great-nieces – Avery and Camryn Paulson, and Rosalyn Chang, and a great-nephew - Isaiah Chang.
Warren was a gardener by occupation, but was forced to retire earlier this year, due to poor health. He and his brother David began helping his father on Chick's gardening route, at the age of 9. He loved to take 2-3 day hiking trips. He was great at fixing cars, and liked construction work. Warren never married, but he loved children. He liked to help many of his elderly gardening customers with odd jobs. For the past 10 years he started caring for his mother, who has Alzheimer's. Everyone was surprised what a wonderful caregiver he was.
A private memorial will be held on September 8, 2019 at Oak Hill at 2:00 PM. The family request no Koden.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019
