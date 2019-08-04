Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
1926 - 2019
Warren Martin Gannon
November 18, 1926 - July 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Warren Gannon passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2019 in San Jose with his wife of 52 years by his side. He was 92. Warren was a devoted husband to Beverly and father to David and Patrick, loving father-in-law to Kristin and Tammy, and was beloved by his grandsons Tucker and Cole. Warren is also survived by his loving sister Margaret, sister in law Barbara and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Warren was born on November 18, 1926 in Cleveland, OH to Joseph and Floy Gannon. A World War II Veteran, Warren joined the US Navy the day after he graduated from High School.
Warren had a long and distinguished career in the printing and publishing industry. Warren also was extremely dedicated to each community in which he lived. In recognition of all his civil service, Warren was named "La Canadan of the Year" in 1991.
After retiring, Warren and Beverly returned to San Jose where he volunteered for the Friends of the San Jose Rose Garden, and was President of Senior Citizens Commission for Santa Clara County.
Warren has been described by those that knew him as the most positive, optimistic and energetic man in the world. He will be sorely missed by all.
Services will be held on August 17 at 11 am at Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel 231 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
