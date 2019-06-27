|
|
Wayman "Russ" Perry
Jul. 17, 1928 - Nov. 3, 2018
Resident of Sunnyvale
Born in Okemah, OK, raised in Pasadena, CA. U.S. Navy veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. Retired Production Manager at Varian Associates, Instrument Div. Passed away of complications from mesothelioma. To be laid to rest at CCCVC. Loved and respected by all that knew him, he will be missed. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, sons Chris and Kevin, siblings Christina Ferris, Norman and Colin.
View the online memorial for Wayman "Russ" Perry
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 27, 2019