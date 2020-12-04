Wayne B ThompsonOctober 17, 1923 - November 27, 2020Resident of Clovis, CAWayne passed away at the age of 97 in Clovis, CA. Wayne is survived by his sister Ruth of Maryland, his son Wayne Paul Thompson and wife Rebecca of Clovis, his son Richard Thompson and wife Michelle Powers of Santa Rosa, his daughter Jeanne Escalera of Clovis, his son David Thompson of Gilroy, his five grandchildren, one great grandchild and his many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Florence, his brothers Paul and Allen Thompson and his parents Galen and Marie Thompson.Wayne was born on October 17, 1923 in Sharon Pennsylvania, to parents Galen and Marie. He served his country as a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He graduated from Purdue University. His career was in the engineering field. He and his family, moved to San Jose, California where he worked for Ford Motor Company and IBM.Wayne was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the communities where he lived. He helped to build the Cambrian Park Methodist Church in the '50s, he sang in the Santa Clara Chorale, and he was a member of a music group that met to play guitar and sing songs at local senior living homes. He was a member of the Masons for 75 years. He loved music and working outside. His friends will remember him as hard working, friendly and for his wonderful smile and ability to tell stories.Due to the present pandemic no public services have been planned. Memorial to be decided at a later date. He will be interned beside his wife at the National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California.