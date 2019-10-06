|
Wayne G. Balling
Dec. 28, 1923 - Oct. 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Wayne (Wedge) George Balling, 95, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in San Jose, California.
Wayne is survived by his wife Marie Loncasty Balling and by his daughter Melinda McCormick and her husband Bob. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Maggie McCormick, Rob McCormick, and Brian McCormick and by his three great-grandchildren Ben, Eleanor, and Lucy. Wayne was predeceased by his first wife Constance Frank Balling and by his siblings Maurice, William, Fred, Elizabeth, and Bob.
Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to Maurice Balling and Elizabeth Blumenschein Balling, Wayne lived the last twenty years of his life in San Jose, tending his fruit trees and bringing joy to his step-family. An avid golfer, Wayne loved to travel and he and Marie played golf courses around the world. In California, Wayne was a member of the Retirees Invitational Golf Group. Previously Wayne was president and longstanding member of the Uniontown Country Club.
In Uniontown, Wayne was proud of his career with the family-owned Fairchance Construction Company, succeeding his father and brother as president from 1973 until 1988. Wayne was a veteran of the US Army in World War II, and in 2016 the Honor Flight Network escorted him to DC.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Saratoga at a date to be specified. Charitable contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America may be made in Wayne's memory.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019