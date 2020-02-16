|
|
Wayne Jensen
Jan. 14, 1927 - Jan. 22, 2020
Los Gatos, CA
Wayne was born in Fresno, CA to Chris and Vera Jensen. In 1944, after high school graduation, Wayne joined the U.S. Navy, returning home in 1946. He began attending Fresno State University and started working at his father's business, Jorgensen Catering Company. He continued there after graduation until 1952. He then switched careers and joined Cal-Farm Insurance Company where he was a District Claims/Litigation Manager for over 36 years.
In 1953 he married Betty Ann Williams and for over 65 years they shared a life together. They began their married life in Bakersfield, then moved to San Jose for 24 years until retiring in Pebble Beach in 1991. In 2014 they moved to Los Gatos in order to be closer to their daughter and family.
Wayne loved the outdoors and spending time in his wood-shop. While living in Pebble Beach he joined the Pebble Beach Riding & Trails Association where he was instrumental in remapping the local trails. He was also part of the SIRS Organization and a lifelong member of Scottish Rite.
Wayne is survived by his loving daughter Kathryn Ann Belick (Dan) and granddaughter Kayla Ann of San Jose, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann and his brother, Norman Jensen.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Wayne's life at a graveside service on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Red Bank Cemetery, 11548 E. Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA. Lisle Funeral Home, Fresno, CA handling services.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020