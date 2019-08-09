|
|
Wayne (Bill) Ross
May 18, 1926 - July 7, 2019
Wayne, known to his siblings as Bill, died peacefully with his wife of 26 years, Nina, by his side. Born in 1926 in the small farming community of Storden, Minnesota, he attended high school in Lakefield, Minn., and San Fernando, Calif., where he played trombone in a Brass Quartet.
He had a remarkable 20-year career as an aviator and veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. He spent both wars in air-sea rescue service followed by tours of duty in California and Maryland where he was part of the flight crew of Major John Glenn, future astronaut. He also served in a High Altitude Photographic Squadron making navigation maps of the Americas.
His second career 21 years was in Accounting and Property Administration at Stanford University.
Retirement in 1983 brought him a wonderful life filled with fishing, reading, traveling the world and spending time with family (particularly with his great grandson, Wayne).
Remembered for his kind heart, strong spirit, and great sense of humor, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; Cecil and Thomas, son James, brothers, Tommy, Bob, Charles, Paul, Denton, Bryce and sister Rosalyn. He is survived by son Steven of Florida (Janice); stepson Mark Aurelius (Grace), stepdaughter Monique (Don), their children Noah and Willow; brothers: Duane, Ronald, Loren (Nancy), sister Ruth; grandchildren: Shane (Araceli), Jason, Monica (Tyler), Alexis (Allen), and Windi; and four great grandsons.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, friends and the medical staff of Palo Alto VA for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "".
A "Celebration of Life" will be held August 11, followed by the Military Funeral with Honors at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA, August 12.
View the online memorial for Wayne (Bill) Ross
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 9, 2019