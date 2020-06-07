Wayne T. YoshimotoOct. 7, 1955 - May 13, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleWayne T. Yoshimoto, 64, of Sunnyvale, California passed away May 13, 2020 at home. He battled with Brain Cancer, Glioblastoma (DIPG) for a year.He was born October 7, 1955 in San Mateo, CA. He married Phyllis Yamamoto on September 7, 1985 in Honolulu, Hawaii.Wayne worked for Fedex for 38 years until his retirement. Wayne loved fishing, bowling, and sports, but his favorite past time was eating and barbecuing for friends and family.He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, sister, Dee Dee (Jerry), and 2 daughters,Lani, and Christine (Gary), grandchildren, Lilliana and Bianco Bulanti. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dottie Yoshimoto. He is also survived by cousins.During this time of COVID19 there will not be an immediate service.