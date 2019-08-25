|
|
Webster Wright Granger
Feb 24, 1971-May 15, 2019
San Jose
Webster Wright Granger, 48, of San Jose, California died at his home of a hemorrhagic stroke. His wife is Erin Bacon Granger; he was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Jill Welch, now of Portland ME and Terry Granger, now of Boulder, CO.
He was a graduate of Bucknell University, and received a Master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado. He had many interests including skiing, hiking, fishing, glider piloting, golfing, cooking, and sailing. He owned Psycho Donuts of Campbell and Santa Clara, CA.
He is survived by his parents and wife, step daughter Emma Smith of San Jose, sisters Gretchen Granger Hartley of Portland ME, Nell Welch Barker of Chicago, IL, Reagan Granger Geddes of Evergreen, CO, 9 nieces and nephews and untold numbers of best friends.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019