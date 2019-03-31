Resources More Obituaries for Weldon Houston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Weldon (Don) Houston

April 26, 1928 - March 1, 2019

San Jose

On March 1, 2019 Weldon "Don" Houston entered the Gates of Heaven, after spending 90 glorious years spreading the Word of God and living by example. He walked the Talk!

Don was born in Hico Texas on April 28, 1928. He grew up very poor, in a family of 10 and raised only by his mother, Dora. At the young age of 14, Don left Hico by bus, with his brother Wallace, to find a better life in California. Hungry and without a place to stay, he was given a job and a place to live in the back room of Emery Erwin's Cleaners. Later, he was taken in by Harold and Betty Carmichael and was shown the values of family and church. It was during this time that Don learned the importance and virtues of a Christian led household…..values he would not just espouse, but lived throughout his life.

Having only an elementary level education, Don started working as a house painter and eventually started his own painting company Modern Way Drywall. During these times, and remembering his roots, he often brought home a poor or less fortunate person, offering a warm cooked meal and a place to spend the night.

An unfortunate auto accident ended Don's painting business, as well as costing him his home and everything he had worked so hard for. Always believing that God had a plan for his life, he studied and became a Real Estate Salesman. Several years later, he started his own company, Vision Realty. In the height of his success, Don actually bought a small town, Bridgeville Ca..Once again, referencing his poor upbringing, he dreamed that Bridgeville would be a town that would be a respite for individuals recovering from alcohol, drug use, or other human frailties. Although drugs nor alcohol would never touch his lips his entire life, he could see the damage caused by these vices and wanted to help others.

On his last day in this world, Don was surrounded by his four children. Gary (Mary Anne), Terry (Tom), Skip (Sherry), and Jerry (Jill) and most of his 9 grand children and 10 great-grandchildren. They spent his last night reminiscing about his jokes and often hilarious memories of Don's long life.

A special THANK YOU from the family goes out to Don's caregiver's Freddie Cu and Joseph Andres. They were ANGELS sent to care for Dad for the last 4 plus years of his life. They are both Special People who cared for Don with love and compassion.

Don's sense of humor and upbeat attitude were his trademarks. He was trying to tell some old jokes up to the last hours of his life. Although in his later years he experienced many trips to the hospital, he never complained of aches and pains. His attitude was always positive and humorous. His body may have eventually let him down, but he was determined to never "Let the Old Man In".

A longtime Gideon, Don was generous with his time and money- purchasing Bibles with his own funds to distribute Bibles to the local schools, jails, and flea markets with his Gideon brothers.

Don was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Ruth. Although the Lord was the King of Don's life, Ruth was the Queen of his World. Dinners (Ruth was an excellent cook and baker), were a time of sharing daily happenings or remembering old stories, many times went well into the evening…..accompanied by homemade pie, of course!

