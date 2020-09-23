1/1
Wesley J. Berg
1921 - 2020
Wesley J. Berg
Nov. 30, 1921 - Sept. 17, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Our dear Dad, and friend to all, a beloved Husband of our Mom, June Berg, entered into rest Thursday, September 17, 2020 in San Jose, CA. Father of William, Ronald, Robert, and Charles Berg. Grandfather of 10 and Great-Grandfather of 16 with 2 more due in December. Wesley was the sole surviving child of his parents, Peter and Marie Bergs' 14 children.
Born in Parlier, CA, Wesley was a farmer, a teacher at Campbell High School, an outdoorsman, and artist. He retired from IBM as administrator of the School of Management and Professional Development. He served honorably during WW II, as Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Airforce. He earned a BA at SJSC and an MA at Stanford University.
Wesley's interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, within the family plot, in Fresno, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
