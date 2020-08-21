Wesley J. FredericksenMarch 9, 1927 - May 28, 2020San Jose, CAWes was born in Oakland CA on 3-9-1927 and passed peacefully by his daughters side on 5-28-2020. He was the loving husband of Maxine for 57 years (Predeceased him in 2010), and left behind 3 Daughters, Karen, Gail and Judy, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Friends and beloved Brother and Sister.Wes would dearly enjoy that we continue his legacy and live each moment with his secret to life, as he referred to as PMA "Positive Mental Attitude", and greet every living being and creature with a smile, graciousness, humor, loving kindness and a warm heart.